Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could miss 2-to-4 games

Lee could be sidelined for as many as 2-to-4 games after he sustained a left hamstring injury in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Seahawks, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

The linebacker was a game-time call heading into last weekend while nursing a right hamstring injury, but ultimately suited up. He contributed 11 tackles and a half sack across 39 snaps before departing when he tweaked his other leg. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones relayed earlier Tuesday that he expected Lee to miss time, so Watkins' report doesn't come as a major surprise. Hamstring-related setbacks aren't anything new for Lee, who missed five games in 2017 due to a strain and five other games during his career for similar reasons. Rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who tied Lee with 11 tackles in the Week 3 loss, is expected to benefit the most from an IDP standpoint while the veteran is sidelined.