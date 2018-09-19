Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could practice Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) is trending toward being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee exited Monday's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, and still appears to be recovering. The veteran is reportedly dealing with hamstring tightness, which he could conceivably recover from in time to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday. If Lee misses any time, Joe Thomas stands to step in as his replacement.