Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could return for Cowboys
Lee is a candidate to re-sign with the Cowboys for the 2020 season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Owner Jerry Jones called Lee, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, a "core" member of the team shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, a hint that coming to terms with a contract is a priority for Dallas. Lee agreed to a pay cut in order to remain in Dallas last season, so it's possible that the veteran linebacker would take another team friendly deal in order to remain with the Cowboys should he decide to return for an 11th campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...
-
Garrett's impact on Giants offense
Jason Garrett beat the Giants for years. Now he's poised to create meaningful numbers with...
-
XFL depth chart breakdown
Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts...
-
XFL Week 1 injury reports, game previews
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...