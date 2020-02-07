Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could return for Cowboys

Lee is a candidate to re-sign with the Cowboys for the 2020 season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Owner Jerry Jones called Lee, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, a "core" member of the team shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, a hint that coming to terms with a contract is a priority for Dallas. Lee agreed to a pay cut in order to remain in Dallas last season, so it's possible that the veteran linebacker would take another team friendly deal in order to remain with the Cowboys should he decide to return for an 11th campaign.