Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could see increased snap count

Lee (hamstring) is active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

This was to be expected as Lee was able to practice fully Thursday and was not given an injury designation. The veteran linebacker saw a limited snap count during his two December appearances, but expects that snap number to increase Saturday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories