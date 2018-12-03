Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could suit up Week 14
Lee (hamstring) has an "outside shot" to play against the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff Cavanaugh of The Athletic reports.
Lee has not practiced since suffering a hamstring strain during a Week 9 tilt against the Titans. The veteran linebacker is approaching the end of his 4-to-6 week recovery timetable, but it remains to be seen whether he'll get healthy in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles. The extent of Lee's participation in practice this week should illuminate his chances of retaking the field.
More News
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Aiming to practice next week•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely set for multi-week absence•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss time with injury•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Set to dress in Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...