Cowboys' Sean Lee: Could suit up Week 14

Lee (hamstring) has an "outside shot" to play against the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff Cavanaugh of The Athletic reports.

Lee has not practiced since suffering a hamstring strain during a Week 9 tilt against the Titans. The veteran linebacker is approaching the end of his 4-to-6 week recovery timetable, but it remains to be seen whether he'll get healthy in time for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles. The extent of Lee's participation in practice this week should illuminate his chances of retaking the field.