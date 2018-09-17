Cowboys' Sean Lee: Denies hamstring strain

Lee picked up five tackles in Sunday night's win over the Giants but left the game in the fourth quarter with what was reported to be a hamstring strain, but which the linebacker said afterwards was only cramping, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I don't think it's anything serious," Lee said. "I don't think it will keep me out next week."

He did return to the field as part of the hands team for the Giants' final onside kick attempt, which at least suggests the training staff wasn't worried about Lee aggravating the issue. The veteran hasn't put up his usual IDP production through two games, recording only nine tackles, and with younger linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch pushing for snaps, Lee's role seems likely to be reduced going forward even if he does stay healthy.