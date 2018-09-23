Cowboys' Sean Lee: Departs with injury Sunday
Lee left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury and will not return, David Helman of the Cowboys' official sitereports.
Presumably, this is the same hamstring that he injured in Week 3 and that hampered him during the week. If so, he is probably looking at an absence of some sort, and Joe Thomas would likely be called upon to replace him.
