Cowboys' Sean Lee: DNP at practice Wednesday

Lee (pectoral/thigh) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee sat out Wednesday and Friday of Week 16 prior to suiting up and logging a season-high 17 tackles. His status will need to be monitored again prior to Sunday's matchup with Washington.

