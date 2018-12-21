Cowboys' Sean Lee: Draws questionable tag

Lee (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee was a limited participant in practice all week. The veteran linebacker said that the Cowboys plan to increase his snap count each week going forward, according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News, ensuring that he will be fully healthy for the playoffs. After only having played seven snaps versus the Colts in Week 15, expect Lee to see a slightly increased defensive workload against Tampa Bay.