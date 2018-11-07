Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Lee (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee has been unable to avoid the injury bug in his career, and 2018 has been no different for the veteran linebacker. His most recent health concern occurred on the second play of the third quarter in Monday's loss to the Titans, when he pulled up while attempting to chase down tight end Jonnu Smith. The upcoming absence will be Lee's second of the season, with a return no earlier than Dec. 9 against the Eagles, per the given recovery timetable.
More News
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely set for multi-week absence•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss time with injury•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Set to dress in Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Turns in full practice•
-
Cowboys' Sean Lee: Returns to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...