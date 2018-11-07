Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks

Lee (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee has been unable to avoid the injury bug in his career, and 2018 has been no different for the veteran linebacker. His most recent health concern occurred on the second play of the third quarter in Monday's loss to the Titans, when he pulled up while attempting to chase down tight end Jonnu Smith. The upcoming absence will be Lee's second of the season, with a return no earlier than Dec. 9 against the Eagles, per the given recovery timetable.