Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss game action
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Tuesday that he anticipates Lee will "miss some play time" after aggravating a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee characterized the hamstring injury he originally sustained in the Week 2 win over the Giants as a "cramp," but it became apparent he was dealing with something more significant when he was only able to practice on a limited basis last week and labeled a game-time decision heading into Sunday's contest. The linebacker ultimately suited up and amassed 11 tackles and a half sack in just 39 snaps before departing with the setback. It seems the Cowboys aren't eager to have the oft-injured Lee play at less-than-optimal health, so it's expected he'll miss at least the Week 4 matchup with the Lions while he receives some much-needed recovery time. Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Thomas and Damien Wilson should be the main beneficiaries of increased snaps while Lee is sidelined.
