Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to miss time with injury

Coach Jason Garrett said after Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans that he anticipates Lee will "probably be out for a little bit" after the linebacker suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the contest, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

The hamstring injury is likely related to the same issue that sidelined Lee for three games earlier this season, so it appears the Cowboys are preparing for the linebacker to miss time once again due to the setback. The Cowboys should provide formal word on Lee's status for the Week 10 contest in Philadelphia following Friday's practice, but those who have been counting on the 32-year-old in IDP formats should begin looking elsewhere for help. One appealing replacement could be rookie Leighton Vander Esch, who accrued 30 tackles (22 solo) while taking on an elevated snap count in Lee's stead during the veteran's prior three-game absence.