Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to play in Week 8
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that he expects Lee (quadriceps) to be available for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lee was removed late in the Cowboys' 40-10 win over the 49ers in Week 7 with a quad contusion, but Garrett downplayed the injury and suggested the linebacker exited early mainly as a result of Dallas' massive lead. Though he has a problematic injury history and has already been sidelined for two contests this season due to a hamstring issue, it doesn't sound like Lee is dealing with anything especially serious this time around. Assuming he's able to make it through practice this week without incident, Lee should be in line for a full snap load in Week 8.
