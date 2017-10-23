Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to play Sunday
Head coach Jason Garrett expects Lee (quadriceps) to be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee was limited by a quadriceps contusion during last Sunday's obliteration of the 49ers and will likely be held out of particular drills in practice this week. While he doesn't seem set to miss any time, Lee might not be as reliable of an IDP option in Week 8 against a Redskins offense that's only logged 149 rushing attempts this season, which is the fifth-fewest in the league and almost 100 attempts fewer than the first-place Jaguars.
