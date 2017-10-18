Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to play Sunday

Lee (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports.

Lee, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to a strained hamstring, is set to practice Wednesday, though it isn't clear what level of participation he'll have. It wouldn't be a surprise if he took limited reps all week due to the tricky nature of hamstring injuries.

