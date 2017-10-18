Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expected to play Sunday
Lee (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports.
Lee, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to a strained hamstring, is set to practice Wednesday, though it isn't clear what level of participation he'll have. It wouldn't be a surprise if he took limited reps all week due to the tricky nature of hamstring injuries.
More News
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...