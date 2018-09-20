Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expects to play Sunday

"I plan on playing in this game," Lee said Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reports.

"I feel good. I'm getting better. I've been working hard and I plan on playing." Lee elaborated. The star linebacker also called his hamstring injury "a cramp." Lee was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, and it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday despite his optimism. If Lee misses any time, Joe Thomas will to step in as his replacement.

More News
Our Latest Stories