Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expects to play Sunday
"I plan on playing in this game," Lee said Thursday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reports.
"I feel good. I'm getting better. I've been working hard and I plan on playing." Lee elaborated. The star linebacker also called his hamstring injury "a cramp." Lee was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, and it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday despite his optimism. If Lee misses any time, Joe Thomas will to step in as his replacement.
