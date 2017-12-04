Cowboys' Sean Lee: Expects to play vs. Giants
Lee (hamstring) said Monday that he anticipates playing Week 14 against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee has missed the Cowboys' last three games with the hamstring injury but indicated that he expects to take part in practice beginning Wednesday, which would likely clear the way for him to suit up before the weekend arrives. Despite sitting out five games due to injury this season -- and having a troubling history on the health front throughout his career -- Lee has been a serviceable IDP when available in 2017, logging 52 tackles in seven contests.
