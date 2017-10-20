Cowboys' Sean Lee: Full go at Thursday's practice

Lee (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee's full participation Thursday indicates he is trending towards playing against the 49ers on Sunday, barring a setback. The linebacker's return would be a huge boost for Dallas' defense, which, without Lee, surrendered 35 points in its last two contests.

