Cowboys' Sean Lee: Full go at Thursday's practice
Lee (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee's full participation Thursday indicates he is trending towards playing against the 49ers on Sunday, barring a setback. The linebacker's return would be a huge boost for Dallas' defense, which, without Lee, surrendered 35 points in its last two contests.
