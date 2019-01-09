Cowboys' Sean Lee: Fully participates in practice

Lee (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee seems to have completely shed his hamstring injury and should be full-go against the Rams on Saturday. It still remains to be seen how much he'll be utilized, though, as the linebacker played just four defensive snaps versus the Seahawks in the wild-card round.

