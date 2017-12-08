Cowboys' Sean Lee: Gains clearance for Week 14
Lee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lee is thus in line to return from a three-game absence this week, which was made possible by his participation in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before he put in a full session Friday. The oft-injured linebacker isn't expected to face any restrictions with his playing time Sunday, making him a dependable lineup option in IDP settings this week. Lee is averaging 7.4 tackles per game this season, and while he doesn't have an interception to his name, he's had a penchant for creating turnovers in the past.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.