Cowboys' Sean Lee: Gains clearance for Week 14

Lee (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee is thus in line to return from a three-game absence this week, which was made possible by his participation in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before he put in a full session Friday. The oft-injured linebacker isn't expected to face any restrictions with his playing time Sunday, making him a dependable lineup option in IDP settings this week. Lee is averaging 7.4 tackles per game this season, and while he doesn't have an interception to his name, he's had a penchant for creating turnovers in the past.