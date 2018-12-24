Cowboys' Sean Lee: Healthy scratch Sunday

Lee (hamstring) was held out despite being available for limited snaps in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee has missed nine games this season due to his hamstring injury. He returned from a five week absence in Week 15, seeing just seven snaps. Coach Jason Garrett said that Lee is fine but the team didn't want to rush him back and needed help in the secondary more than linebacker. The play of rookie Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith has made it easier to take time with Lee's recovery. It's unclear if Lee will play in Week 17, though he'll likely be limited if he does see the field.