Cowboys' Sean Lee: Hopeful for Week 4

Lee (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, but remains hopeful to take the field Sunday against the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Lee led the Cowboys in tackles Sunday, but also came out of the contest with a hamstring strain. He sounded optimistic Wednesday regarding his availability for Week 4, but his status will need to be continually monitored throughout the week. Look for Justin Durant to fill in for the veteran at linebacker should he ultimately be sidelined.