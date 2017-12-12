Cowboys' Sean Lee: Huge return to action Sunday

Lee racked up 18 tackles and recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The pick was his first in over two years, while the tackle total was his best since he dominated the Giants for 18 stops in Week 14 of last season. Lee's inability to stay healthy has cost him five-plus games in 2017, but when he's healthy he remains an IDP dynamo.

