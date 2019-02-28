Cowboys' Sean Lee: In Cowboys' 2019 plans
Coach Jason Garrett said Lee "[has] got a lot of football left in him and he'll be part of what we're doing moving forward," David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee indicated at the beginning of the offseason he was "leaning towards playing again" after facing multiple hamstring issues in 2018. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch stepped up as the team's top linebacker in his absence and took over the starting role with his strong play. The veteran and longtime Cowboy is set to carry a cap hit just north of $10 million in 2019, so it remains to be seen whether the team attempts to restructure at a lower price.
