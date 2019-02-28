Cowboys' Sean Lee: In team's 2019 plans

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Lee "[has] got a lot of football left in him and he'll be part of what we're doing moving forward," David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee indicated at the beginning of the offseason that he was "leaning towards playing again" after enduring multiple hamstring setbacks in 2018. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch stepped up as the team's top linebacker in his absence and permanently took over the starting role on the heels of his strong play. The longtime Cowboy is set to carry a cap hit just north of $10 million in 2019, so the team could look to restructure the deal to keep him on the roster at lower price.