Cowboys' Sean Lee: Inactive in Week 16

Lee (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Buccaneers.

Lee's inactive status confirms reports earlier Sunday that the Cowboys would likely sacrifice his presence for depth elsewhere versus the Buccaneers. There have been no reported setbacks with Lee's hamstring, so the inactive status is essentially a healthy scratch as opposed to an indication of any type of worsening of the injury. Lee will next have a chance of taking the field for the regular-season finale against the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories