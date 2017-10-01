Cowboys' Sean Lee: Inactive Sunday
Lee (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lee suffered the injury Monday night against Arizona, and was unable to take the practice field during the short week. Justin Durant, who played 32 snaps in the Monday night matchup, should see extra work in Lee's stead. The Dallas run defense sits in the middle of the pack with 87.3 rushing yards allowed per game, and Lee's absence should provide a slight boost to the fantasy outlook of opposing running back Todd Gurley in Week 4.
