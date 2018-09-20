Cowboys' Sean Lee: Intends to play Sunday
Lee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site. "I plan on playing," Lee told Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. "I feel good."
There's been some confusion regarding the hamstring injury Lee sustained in the Week 2 win over the Cowboys, with head coach Jason Garrett referring to it as a case of "tightness" while the linebacker has been labeling it merely as a "cramp," according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Either way, Lee's condition seems to be improving, as he failed to practice Wednesday before elevating his activity a day later. Lee's own proclamation that he'll play in Week 3 seemingly bodes well for his chances of suiting up, though his lengthy injury history likely takes that decision out of his hands.
