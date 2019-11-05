Cowboys' Sean Lee: Leads team in tackles Monday

Lee collected 12 tackles (nine solo) with one for a loss and a pass defended in Monday's win over the Giants.

The veteran linebacker saw a higher workload than usual with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) sidelined and proved he could still make an impact, tying Jaylon Smith for the team lead in tackles while helping to hold Saquon Barkley to only 28 rushing yards. Lee only managed 14 tackles through the first six games of the season, but he's now racked up 19 in the last two contests. If Vander Esch is unable to return in Week 10, Lee could be a useful IDP option next Sunday against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.