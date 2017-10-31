Cowboys' Sean Lee: Leads team in tackles

Lee led the Cowboys in tackles with nine (five solo) in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

The tackle total tied a season high for Lee. He has recorded either eight or nine in all but one game he has played in this season, and he figures to continue being a consistent source in that department. The veteran was on the field for 57 of a possible 58 defensive snaps in the game.

