Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely out for multiple games

Lee (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a major blow to a Dallas defense that's limited opponents to 3.4 yards per carry, though the team does have a solid backup plan in the form of rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch, who had 11 tackles on just 33 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to Seattle. The Cowboys may ask both Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith to take on three-down roles while Lee is unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories