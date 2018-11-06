Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely set for multi-week absence

Lee was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring after exiting Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans and is expected to be unavailable for the next few weeks, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee aggravated the same injury that cost him three games earlier this season, so the Cowboys appear resigned to the star linebacker missing multiple contests this time around, too. Assuming Lee is in fact sidelined for at least two weeks with the injury, he'll have missed at least five games for the fourth time in six seasons. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch should benefit the most from Lee's absence and profiles as a potential elite IDP option after compiling 30 tackles in three games the veteran missed earlier in the season.