Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely to play limited snaps Sunday
Lee (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is expected to suit up and play limited snaps in the Cowboys' base defense, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lee has missed eight games this season due to hamstring issues, including each of the past five contests, so the Cowboys seem inclined to ease him back into the mix after he only managed limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday. The likelihood of a limited snap count limits Lee's IDP prospects this week, with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith looking like more appealing options among the Dallas linebackers.
