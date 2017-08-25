Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely to play Saturday

Lee (hamstring) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee left practice a couple of weeks ago with hamstring tightness, but he has reportedly returned to practice this week and took part in team drills. If Lee is officially made active, it's likely, given his injury history, that he plays limited defensive snaps to ensure he is healthy for Week 1.

