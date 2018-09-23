Cowboys' Sean Lee: Likely to play
Though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Lee (hamstring) a game-time decision for Sunday's game at Seattle, the linebacker is expected to suit up for the contest, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lee has been adamant that the hamstring injury that resulted in his departure during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 win over the Giants wouldn't cost him further time. It appears the Cowboys concur with Lee's assessment, as the 32-year-old reportedly moved around well enough at Friday's practice to leave the team optimistic about his Week 3 outlook. Assuming Lee is cleared to play, he likely wouldn't face any significant restrictions with his snap count.
