Lee (undisclosed) is expected to start the 2020 season on injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee still hasn't participated in training camp, so while it's not clear what kind of injury he's dealing with, he'll be afforded a longer recovery timeline on IR. Luke Gifford (undisclosed) and Joe Thomas are candidates to start at strong-side linebacker in Lee's place, and they may bring in a free agent to add depth.