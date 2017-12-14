Cowboys' Sean Lee: Limited due to hammy

Lee was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee just returned from a three-game absence, piling up 18 tackles and his first interception of the season in a 30-10 win over the Giants on Sunday. His hamstring apparently isn't quite back to 100 percent strength, but with no report of a legitimate setback, he should be available to face the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Lee is one of the league's most impactful defensive players, both in IDP and team-centric terms. The Dallas defense has generally been a disaster whenever he's missed time in recent seasons.