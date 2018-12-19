Cowboys' Sean Lee: Limited in practice Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Lee logs his usual limited practice session Wednesday after having played seven defensive snaps during Sunday's blowout loss to the Colts, in what was his first game-time action since Week 10. Barring any setbacks, expect Lee to see another limited snap count against the Buccaneers in Week 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories