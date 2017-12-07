Cowboys' Sean Lee: Limited participant Wednesday
Lee (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday.
Lee indicated Monday that he expects to be available for Sunday's game against the Giants, and the limited practice reps are most likely a precaution more than anything else. The veteran linebacker has missed the last three games and five total for the season, and Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide further indication of his status for Week 14.
