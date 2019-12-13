Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Listed as questionable

Lee (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee was absent the first two days of practice this week and is in danger of missing his first game this year. Joe Thomas and possibly Justin March could see more work against Los Angeles.

