Cowboys' Sean Lee: Logs limited practice

Lee (pectoral) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee appears to have picked up a pectoral injury during Monday's win over the Giants, during which he started in place of Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and recorded a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo). With Vander Esch not yet back to full health, Lee could be in line for another start Week 10 if he manages to shed his injury tag.

