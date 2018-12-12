Cowboys' Sean Lee: Makes practice appearance Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) retook the field Wednesday for practice, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism Monday that Lee would take the field in a limited capacity Wednesday and that appears to have come to fruition. It still far from guarantees Lee will play in Sunday's game against the Colts, but it's worth monitoring to see if the veteran linebacker makes additional progress in the coming days.

