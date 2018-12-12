Cowboys' Sean Lee: Makes practice appearance

Lee (hamstring) took the field Wednesday for practice, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism Monday that Lee would practice in a limited capacity Wednesday and that appears to have come to fruition. It still doesn't guarantee Lee will play Sunday against the Colts, with official word on that front unlikely to come until Dallas' final practice of the week Friday. Lee has accrued 27 stops, one fumble recovery and a half sack over his five outings this season.

