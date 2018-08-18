Cowboys' Sean Lee: Making preseason debut

Lee will make his preseason debut Saturday against the Bengals, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys kept Lee sidelined during the team's preseason opener as a precautionary move, but the starting outside linebacker will play Friday. He's appeared in 11 or less games in three of the last five seasons, so the Cowboys have no reason to rush the 32-year-old back into preseason action.

More News
Our Latest Stories