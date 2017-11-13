Cowboys' Sean Lee: May miss multiple games
Lee (hamstring) likely won't play Sunday against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lee's medical chart is rich with ailments, including to his hamstring. After hurting the region Sunday in Atlanta, he appears on pace for at least one absence and potentially two with a Thanksgiving day game against the Chargers on tap. In his stead, weakside linebacker will be manned by Damien Wilson and/or Justin Durant.
