Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Misses practice Thursday

Lee (pectoral) missed a second straight practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Friday will be Lee's last chance this week to get practice reps in before Sunday's game. The 33-year-old linebacker has not missed a game this season, so Lee will hope he can keep that streak alive against the Rams. Lee needs eight tackles to reach 70.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories