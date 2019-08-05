Cowboys' Sean Lee: Nearing return
Lee (knee) has participated in some walk-throughs and expects to return to practice "pretty soon," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Lee is dealing with an MCL sprain, but he indicated that it's a relatively minor injury. The Cowboys will understandably remain cautious with the 33-year-old given his extensive injury history. Lee may see a lesser role in 2019 due to the emergence of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...