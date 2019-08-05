Cowboys' Sean Lee: Nearing return

Lee (knee) has participated in some walk-throughs and expects to return to practice "pretty soon," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Lee is dealing with an MCL sprain, but he indicated that it's a relatively minor injury. The Cowboys will understandably remain cautious with the 33-year-old given his extensive injury history. Lee may see a lesser role in 2019 due to the emergence of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.