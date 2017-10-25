Cowboys' Sean Lee: No limitations Wednesday
Lee (hamstring) put in a full practice Wednesday.
Lee returned from a two-game absence Sunday in San Francisco but lasted just 49 snaps before a bruised quadriceps forced him to the sidelines for good. His participation level Wednesday was a bit surprising, though, as head coach Jason Garrett said Lee would be a limited participant prior to drills, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. For IDP purposes, Lee should be good to utilize in Sunday's divisional matchup at Washington.
More News
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...