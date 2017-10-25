Cowboys' Sean Lee: No limitations Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) put in a full practice Wednesday.

Lee returned from a two-game absence Sunday in San Francisco but lasted just 49 snaps before a bruised quadriceps forced him to the sidelines for good. His participation level Wednesday was a bit surprising, though, as head coach Jason Garrett said Lee would be a limited participant prior to drills, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. For IDP purposes, Lee should be good to utilize in Sunday's divisional matchup at Washington.