Cowboys' Sean Lee: No practice reps Wednesday

Lee (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

In eight previous campaigns, Lee has never completed a full slate, maxing out at 15 appearances twice and making at least 11 on six occasions. He's thus a shoe-in for an absence at some point, and this year's first could be the result of his current bout with a hamstring issue. According to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, Lee seemed on track to practice Wednesday prior to his listing as DNP on the injury report. Lee will have two more chances to make his presence felt before the Cowboys are obligated to give him a designation (or not) for Sunday's visit to Seattle.

