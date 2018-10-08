Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not expected to play Sunday
Lee (hamstring) hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told 105.3 The FAN on Monday that it is "a stretch" that he plays.
Lee has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, and it looks like he is on pace to miss a third straight. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the defense, and the linebacking unit especially, has held up in Lee's absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...