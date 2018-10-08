Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not expected to play Sunday

Lee (hamstring) hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told 105.3 The FAN on Monday that it is "a stretch" that he plays.

Lee has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, and it looks like he is on pace to miss a third straight. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the defense, and the linebacking unit especially, has held up in Lee's absence.